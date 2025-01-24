NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

