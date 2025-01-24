Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) rose 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 90,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$682,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
