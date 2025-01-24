Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$350.0 million.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NISN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 102,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

