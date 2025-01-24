Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.54. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 2,880,700 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $45,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.