Northland Securities Upgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Outperform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TREE stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

In other news, CTO Scott V. Totman acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.59 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.50. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,029.28. This represents a 25.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $29,632.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 77.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 262.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

