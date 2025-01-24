Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.97 and last traded at $87.44. Approximately 14,081,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,046,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $393.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

