NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $25.05. 5,462,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,987,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NuScale Power by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 21.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 317,285 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 217,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

