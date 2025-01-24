Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.16. 46,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 46,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
