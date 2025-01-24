Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.16. 46,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 46,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JGH. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 82.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

