NVE Co. (NVEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on February 28th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

NVE Trading Down 2.2 %

NVEC traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. 38,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,751. NVE has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $339.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 23.02%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

