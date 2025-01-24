OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $44.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $896,127.12. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

