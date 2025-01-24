Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 59,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 272,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $730.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 29.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 409.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

