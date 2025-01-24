Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 9.6% – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.24. 11,850,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 14,608,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Oklo Trading Up 8.0 %

Insider Transactions at Oklo

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

In related news, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $19,753,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $19,285,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

