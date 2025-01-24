Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.20% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MarineMax by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $743.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

