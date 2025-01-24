OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 20,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 143,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$106.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.