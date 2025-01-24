Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 84,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 27,659 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Opthea to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Opthea Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opthea

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Opthea stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

See Also

