Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Releases Earnings Results

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

PKBK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.73. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,506.01. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

