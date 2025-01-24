Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,474,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

