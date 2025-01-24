PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after buying an additional 870,451 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

