PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.31 and last traded at $149.05. Approximately 842,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,471,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

