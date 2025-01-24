Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Head to Head Review

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
87.7% of Viper Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Viper Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viper Energy
|24.65%
|6.72%
|4.98%
|Permianville Royalty Trust
|12.60%
|13.73%
|13.67%
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viper Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viper Energy
|0
|0
|11
|0
|3.00
|Permianville Royalty Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Viper Energy currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.20%. Given Viper Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viper Energy is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.
Risk & Volatility
Viper Energy has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Viper Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viper Energy
|$827.70 million
|11.00
|$200.09 million
|$2.33
|20.73
|Permianville Royalty Trust
|$45.21 million
|1.07
|$10.60 million
|$0.21
|7.01
Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Viper Energy beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.
