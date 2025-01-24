Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,164 ($51.99) and last traded at GBX 4,174 ($52.12). Approximately 150,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 261,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,236 ($52.89).

Pershing Square Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 22.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,909.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,764.06.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is presently 436.43%.

Insider Activity

About Pershing Square

In related news, insider Bronwyn Curtis sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,613 ($45.11), for a total value of £20,016.02 ($24,991.91). Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Holdings (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments in publicly traded, principally North American-domiciled, companies. The investment objective is to maximize long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share.

