Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 174.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Perspective Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 1,730,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 14,500 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,832.16. The trade was a 10.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Henson acquired 25,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $100,003.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,003.75. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 67,570 shares of company stock valued at $256,789. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

