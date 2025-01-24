Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 660,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 434,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.65. The company has a market cap of £8.42 million, a PE ratio of -456.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

