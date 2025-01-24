PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.57. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

