Polaris’ (PII) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

NYSE PII opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after buying an additional 96,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Polaris by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

