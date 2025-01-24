Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) vs. Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Head-To-Head Review

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Principal Solar has a beta of 6.55, suggesting that its share price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Principal Solar alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.41 $70.92 million $0.44 37.25

This table compares Principal Solar and Enlight Renewable Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Enlight Renewable Energy 13.58% 3.34% 1.01%

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Principal Solar on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

(Get Free Report)

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.