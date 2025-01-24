Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $242,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $254.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.78 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

