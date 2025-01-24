Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 835 Shares

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,132. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.56. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 34.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDEX. StockNews.com upgraded Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDEX

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.