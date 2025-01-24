Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 526,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,433. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

See Also

