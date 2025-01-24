Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Proximus Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

