Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 61.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.31.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

