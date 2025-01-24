Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.35. 9,199,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 52,956,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QSI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. The trade was a 73.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

