Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $869.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

