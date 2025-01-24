Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $869.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.