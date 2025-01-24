Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 970,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 319,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Rackla Metals

In related news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,393,500 shares of company stock worth $146,630. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

