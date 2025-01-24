Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

