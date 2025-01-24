Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $656,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,507,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

