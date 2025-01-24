Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.11 ($0.14). 181,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 344,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Renalytix Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.08 million, a P/E ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Renalytix

In related news, insider James Renwick McCullough bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,809.34). 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.

