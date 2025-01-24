RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,642 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0139 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

