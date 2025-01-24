RFG Advisory LLC Buys 5,079 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

