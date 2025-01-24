RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 254,240 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,828,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,240 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 1.44% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $95,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,674,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 171,917 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 402,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

