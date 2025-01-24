RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $277.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $228.17 and a one year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

