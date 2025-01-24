Robert Wares Acquires 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

Shares of CVE OM remained flat at C$0.34 during trading on Friday. 434,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$87.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.97. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

