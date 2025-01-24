Robert Wares Acquires 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.
Osisko Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE OM remained flat at C$0.34 during trading on Friday. 434,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$87.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.97. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04.
About Osisko Metals
