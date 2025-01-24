Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 500,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $25,385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $6,052,500.00.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $51.12. 19,831,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,733,734. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,410,000 after buying an additional 3,817,355 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $79,780,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,788,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

