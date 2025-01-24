Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Down 8% – Here’s Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.45). 6,318,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,804,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.48).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.46) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,785.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.49.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Further Reading

