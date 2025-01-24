Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) traded down 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.44). 6,318,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,804,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.48).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.46) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Down 8.0 %

About Rockhopper Exploration

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.49.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

