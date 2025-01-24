Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 6.8 %

RMCF stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 42,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $121,562.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,880,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,329.93. This trade represents a 2.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

