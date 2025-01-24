Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

RGNX stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

