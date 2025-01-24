Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,531 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 208,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 146,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 105,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.