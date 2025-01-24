Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

