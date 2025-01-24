SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) & Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Head to Head Survey

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) and SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and SciSparc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -6.74% SciSparc N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and SciSparc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 SciSparc 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than SciSparc.

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciSparc has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of SciSparc shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SciSparc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and SciSparc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$30.00 million ($0.44) -4.86 SciSparc $1.75 million 3.49 -$5.12 million N/A N/A

SciSparc has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Neurosciences.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About SciSparc

(Get Free Report)

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution. The company has an agreement with Procaps to develop and commercially manufacture SCI-110 and CannAmide, a palmitoylethanolamide oral tablet in softgel capsule form. It also has an agreement with The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's to conduct a phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SCI-110 in patients with Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and a collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. The company was formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and changed its name to SciSparc Ltd. in January 2021. SciSparc Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.